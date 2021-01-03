Prince George’s Co. officer dragged by runaway car

A Prince George's County, Maryland, police officer has been hospitalized after being dragged by a runaway car Sunday, police said.

A police spokesman characterized the officer’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane near Central Avenue.

Police said a suspect’s car dragged the officer along the road after the officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested, and a hand gun was recovered during the arrest, police said.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.