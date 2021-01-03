CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. officer…

Prince George’s Co. officer dragged by runaway car

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

January 3, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been hospitalized after being dragged by a runaway car Sunday, police said.

A police spokesman characterized the officer’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane near Central Avenue.

Police said a suspect’s car dragged the officer along the road after the officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested, and a hand gun was recovered during the arrest, police said.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up