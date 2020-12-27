Man found dead near Chillum after report of shooting

A man was killed near Chillum in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Saturday night, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 6800 block of Red Top Road close to the intersection of Fairview Avenue near Chillum for a reported shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found an adult male inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them online or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area is below.