Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Driver seriously injured in…

Driver seriously injured in BW Parkway crash

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

December 27, 2020, 8:08 AM

A man is seriously injured after the vehicle he was driving veered off the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland, and crashed into a tree early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash off the southbound lanes of the parkway before Md. Route 193 at approximately 3:57 a.m. according to U.S. Park Police.

The man, who was the only person involved in the crash, was transported by helicopter to a hospital.

The crash had diverted the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway onto Powder Mill Road for nearly four hours.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported traffic was moving southbound on the parkway again at 8:08 a.m.

A map of the area is below.

