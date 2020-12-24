CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Delivery men say they were abducted, robbed of packages in Maryland

Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP

December 24, 2020, 7:15 PM

Two delivery men were reportedly car-jacked and abducted early Christmas Eve morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to state police.

Maryland State Police said the pair were getting onto the Capital Beltway from Interstate 95 south in a yellow Freightliner truck, at around 5 a.m. Thursday, when what appeared to be a new black Dodge Durango and a black four-door Mercedes sedan forced them off the road at gunpoint.

The two men then told police that five men dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks got out of the cars, two of them armed.

It was then, according to state police, that they were forced into the back of their truck, and it was driven to an unknown location that is believed to be in Maryland.

The men said they were kept in the truck as the more than 100 packages in it were unloaded.

Once emptied, the two said they were released along with their truck. The two then drove to D.C., where they called police.

State police did not name the delivery men or their employer. Both men were not injured.

State police are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a black Dodge Durango and black Mercedes four-door sedan on the side of the Beltway with a yellow delivery truck between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information should call Maryland State Police’s College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.

