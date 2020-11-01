Police: Teenager dead, 3 officers injured after Oxon Hill attack

A Maryland teenager died early Sunday morning after a strange episode during which he was said to have stabbed himself and attempted to get into occupied cars, police said.

A Maryland teenager died early Sunday morning after a strange episode during which he was said to have stabbed himself and attempted to get into occupied cars, police said.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said they were investigating an unrelated crash on Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road in Oxon Hill shortly after midnight Sunday when a woman covered in blood told police her son was trying to kill her.

The woman told police that her son, a 17-year-old of Fort Washington, began acting abnormally and stabbing himself several times while in the car with her. Police said that they found the teenager running in the street and attempting to enter other occupied vehicles while covered in blood.

The 17-year-old initially complied with authorities once they got his attention, according to the police, but later became aggressive and attacked the responding officers. Police said they tried to physically restrain him before eventually using a Taser on him. Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Once the teen was in custody, police found two large puncture wounds on his neck. The teen became unresponsive and police tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 1 a.m.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the teen’s death, and police ask anyone with information on the investigation to call them at 301-516-5714.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove the name of the teenager as he was a minor.