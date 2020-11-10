Police: 2 dead in Lanham after man runs over family member with stolen cruiser, shootout

Two people are dead in Prince George's County, Maryland, after a man ran over and killed a family member with a stolen police car, then had a shootout with officers, according to Prince George's County police.

Prince George’s Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, in the 7700 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham, officers received a call about a man who was potentially suicidal and banging on the door of a family member’s home. The caller said the man potentially had a firearm.

As officers arrived on the scene, the man opened fire before they had a chance to get out of their cruisers, according to Velez. One officer jumped out of his vehicle and took cover behind a backup vehicle.

According to Velez, the suspect then got into that cruiser and drove it up the street before turning around and driving back toward the officers. As he was driving back, he struck one of his family members, who had followed him from another residence in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

That family member was pronounced dead.

The man then jumped a curb to avoid a vehicle that was blocking the road and continued driving. He sideswiped two New Carollton police cruisers before hitting a third head-on.

“At that point, New Carollton police officers engaged the suspect, he was apprehended and transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” Velez said.

One officer was struck during the shootout.

Velez said the investigation is still in its early stages and that officers are still trying to answer a number of questions in the case.

He said it is not clear at what point the suspect was shot, or if it was self-inflicted, but officers from Prince George’s County police and New Carollton police had opened fire during the incident.

“Things like this are tragic,” Velez said. “We have a family that has lost two family members … the only thing I can say is to look out for one another. If someone is not feeling right, make sure you reach out and try to get some kind of attention … just make sure we don’t ignore someone who is experiencing a mental illness episode.”

