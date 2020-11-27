CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
North Carolina man charged in fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Abigail Constantino

November 27, 2020, 11:26 PM

A North Carolina man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened in Capitol Heights around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said that Oflen Drake, 24, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, and Jamell McEachern, 34, of Capitol Heights, knew each other, and they had a dispute that ended with Drake shooting McEachern.

Police found McEachern inside a home on the 7000 block of Valley Park Road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Drake was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, among others, and he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.

