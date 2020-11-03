3 separate shootings in Prince George’s Co. leave 5 injured

Three separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, caused injuries to five people in over an hour Saturday night.

Three separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, caused injuries to five people in over an hour Saturday night.

Prince George’s County police said the first incident occurred before 7 p.m. on Marlboro Pike near the Oakcrest Country Club in Capitol Heights.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

At about 7:20 p.m., police received a call about shots fired at a home on Kerby Parkway in Fort Washington. Flying debris created by a fired bullet injured a 9-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor scratches.

Lastly, police found two men shot at a gas station at Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two men were inside a car on Shady Glen Drive. A secondary vehicle approached them, and once shots rang out, it left the scene.

The two victims drove themselves to the gas station and called the police at 8:10 p.m. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The incident is still under investigation and details about the second vehicle have not been released.