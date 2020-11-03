3 separate shootings in Prince George’s Co. leave 5 injured

Three separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, caused injuries to five people in over an hour Saturday night.
Prince George’s County police said the first incident occurred before 7 p.m. on Marlboro Pike near the Oakcrest Country Club in Capitol Heights.
Two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
At about 7:20 p.m., police received a call about shots fired at a home on Kerby Parkway in Fort Washington. Flying debris created by a fired bullet injured a 9-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for minor scratches.
Lastly, police found two men shot at a gas station at Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights.
According to the preliminary investigation, the two men were inside a car on Shady Glen Drive. A secondary vehicle approached them, and once shots rang out, it left the scene.
The two victims drove themselves to the gas station and called the police at 8:10 p.m. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The incident is still under investigation and details about the second vehicle have not been released.