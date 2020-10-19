Prince George’s Co. woman with powerful pipes stuns ‘The Voice’ judges

Tamara Jade Fingal is competing on "The Voice," and her audition, set to air Monday night, left celebrity judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend speechless. Watch the clip.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman is competing on the reality talent competition “The Voice,” and her audition, which aired Monday night, left celebrity judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend speechless.

All four judges — Clarkson, Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton — vied to have Tamara Jade Fingal, 30, of Bowie, on their team. She chose Legend and will advance to the first round of the competition.

In a preview clip posted online ahead of the season debut, Fingal performed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.”

Her rendition stunned the judges, including Clarkson, who predicted Jade would make it the finale.

“I would say that everybody needs to be inspired right now,” Clarkson said. “That’s why this is called ‘The Voice” … You want someone that really moves everyone — and that’s you.”

Fingal’s appearance on the show was promoted by Prince Georges’ County Public Schools and Suitland High School’s Center for the Visual and Performing Arts in a tweet.

Fingal graduated from Suitland High School in 2007.

“I love my Suitland High School family!!” Fingal tweeted in response, and also explained she cowrote the high school’s official song, “So this is full circle!”

I love my Suitland High School family!! The school song they currently sing was written by @OrlandoDixon and I so this is full circle! ❤️ THANK YOU!! https://t.co/wOndPOph3M — Tamara Jade (@TamaraJadeMusic) October 19, 2020

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the show to “The Voice.”