Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway crash

A man whose car ran out of gas on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland, was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning, police said.

The pedestrian was hit by a car moving southbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway just inside the Capital Beltway, according to U.S. Park Police, who said officers arrived on scene at approximately 3:09 a.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was filling his vehicle’s gas tank on the right shoulder of the roadway when he was struck by a car. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle stayed on the scene of the fatal crash, according to police.