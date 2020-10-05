CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Man killed in Oxon Hill hit-and-run crash

Luke Garrett

October 5, 2020, 7:52 AM

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sunday evening.

Prince George’s County police responded to the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway, at the intersection of Salisbury Drive, around 9:35 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been made public.

Prince George’s County police say a car was driving north on Indian Head Highway when the man was hit and did not remain on scene.

An investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 1-866-411-8477 or visiting PGCrimesolvers.com.

