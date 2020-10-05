Man killed in Oxon Hill hit-and-run crash

Prince George's County police responded to the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway, at the intersection of Salisbury Drive, around 6:35 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sunday evening.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been made public.

Prince George’s County police say a car was driving north on Indian Head Highway when the man was hit and did not remain on scene.

An investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by calling 1-866-411-8477 or visiting PGCrimesolvers.com.