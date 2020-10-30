DC bicyclist killed after officer-involved collision in Prince George’s Co. identified

A D.C. man on bicycle in Capitol Heights, Maryland, who was struck and killed by an unmarked vehicle driven by an on-duty D.C. police officer Tuesday has been identified.
Prince George’s County police said the deceased bicyclist was Candido Lopez-Sales, 56, of the District.
County police officers responded to the area near the Capitol Heights Metro Station at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday where they located Lopez-Sales suffering serious injuries.
He was transported to a hospital where he died shortly after, according to a Prince George’s County Police Department news release.
His death was the result of a collision with an unmarked police vehicle driven by a member of the D.C. police department. The on-duty plainclothes officer remained on the scene, according to Prince George’s County police.
County police said a preliminary investigation showed the D.C. officer was traveling west on East Capitol Street toward Southern Avenue with active lights and sirens when Lopez-Sales was struck.
D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the officer is a member of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, whose officers are allowed to work across jurisdictions in the D.C. area, during a news conference on Thursday.
Newsham said the officer was pursuing a homicide suspect at the time of the collision.
Prince George’s County police ask anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.