ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » DC bicyclist killed after…

DC bicyclist killed after officer-involved collision in Prince George’s Co. identified

Matt Small

October 30, 2020, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man on bicycle in Capitol Heights, Maryland, who was struck and killed by an unmarked vehicle driven by an on-duty D.C. police officer Tuesday has been identified.

Prince George’s County police said the deceased bicyclist was Candido Lopez-Sales, 56, of the District.

County police officers responded to the area near the Capitol Heights Metro Station at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday where they located Lopez-Sales suffering serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital where he died shortly after, according to a Prince George’s County Police Department news release.

His death was the result of a collision with an unmarked police vehicle driven by a member of the D.C. police department. The on-duty plainclothes officer remained on the scene, according to Prince George’s County police.

County police said a preliminary investigation showed the D.C. officer was traveling west on East Capitol Street toward Southern Avenue with active lights and sirens when Lopez-Sales was struck.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the officer is a member of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, whose officers are allowed to work across jurisdictions in the D.C. area, during a news conference on Thursday.

Newsham said the officer was pursuing a homicide suspect at the time of the collision.

Prince George’s County police ask anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact its Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up