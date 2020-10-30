DC bicyclist killed after officer-involved collision in Prince George’s Co. identified

Candido Lopez-Sales of D.C. has been identified as the bicyclist struck and killed by an unmarked D.C. police vehicle on Tuesday in Capitol Heights.

A D.C. man on bicycle in Capitol Heights, Maryland, who was struck and killed by an unmarked vehicle driven by an on-duty D.C. police officer Tuesday has been identified.

Prince George’s County police said the deceased bicyclist was Candido Lopez-Sales, 56, of the District.

County police officers responded to the area near the Capitol Heights Metro Station at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday where they located Lopez-Sales suffering serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital where he died shortly after, according to a Prince George’s County Police Department news release.

His death was the result of a collision with an unmarked police vehicle driven by a member of the D.C. police department. The on-duty plainclothes officer remained on the scene, according to Prince George’s County police.