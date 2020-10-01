CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, another seriously…

1 dead, another seriously injured in BW Parkway crash

Adisa Hargett-Robinson
and Thomas Robertson

October 11, 2020, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One man died and another was seriously injured after an early Sunday morning crash on the Northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, according to U.S. Park Police.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. and closed the northbound stretch of the parkway from Greenbelt Road to Powder Mill road for over four hours, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

The road reopened around 8 a.m.

All northbound traffic on the parkway was diverted to Greenbelt Road, at which point the WTOP Traffic Center reported Route 1 and Interstate 95 were viable options for drivers.

Traffic on the southbound portion of the parkway was unaffected.

WTOP’s Mary De Pompa contributed to this report. This story will be updated.

 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up