1 dead, another seriously injured in BW Parkway crash

One man died and another was seriously injured after an early Sunday morning crash on the Northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway, according to U.S. Park Police.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. and closed the northbound stretch of the parkway from Greenbelt Road to Powder Mill road for over four hours, according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

The road reopened around 8 a.m.

All northbound traffic on the parkway was diverted to Greenbelt Road, at which point the WTOP Traffic Center reported Route 1 and Interstate 95 were viable options for drivers.

Traffic on the southbound portion of the parkway was unaffected.

