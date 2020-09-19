Prince George’s Co. teen charged with murder in laundromat stabbing

A teenager has been arrested in the death of a laundromat employee Thursday night in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a call at a laundromat around 7:15 p.m. along the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights.

There, police said officers found Fu Tian Yan, 59, of Upper Marlboro, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Yan was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Mekhi Loving, 17, of Capitol Heights, was quickly identified as a suspect, according to police, and was arrested soon afterward. Police said that he stabbed Yan in order to steal money from the business.

Loving was charged as an adult with first degree murder and related charges.

Police said he’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and has been ordered to be held on a no-bond status.

Below is a map of the area: