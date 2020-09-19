RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: McConnell vows quick vote on next justice; Biden says wait | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | Gallery: Ginsburg through the years
Prince George’s Co. teen charged with murder in laundromat stabbing

Matthew Delaney

September 19, 2020, 7:10 AM

A teenager has been arrested for stabbing and killing a laundromat employee Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a call at a laundromat around 7:15 p.m. along the 6800 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights.

There, police said officers found Fu Tian Yan, 59, of Upper Marlboro, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Yan was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Mekhi Loving, 17, of Capitol Heights, was quickly identified as a suspect, according to police, and was arrested soon afterward. Police said that he stabbed Yan in order to steal money from the business.

Loving was charged as an adult with first degree murder and related charges.

Police said he’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and has been ordered to be held on a no-bond status.

Below is a map of the area:

