Prince George’s Co. police ask public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are turning to the community for help finding a missing girl.

Police said 12-year-old Shayla Rochelle Ponce Martinez has been missing since Saturday afternoon. She was last seen in the park between 14th Avenue and Langley Way in Hyattsville.

Martinez is 5’3″, Hispanic and around 115lbs, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone who may have information about Martinez’s whereabouts are being asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division, Northern Division at (301)-699-2601.