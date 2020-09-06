CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police ask public’s help in finding missing 12-year-old

Zeke Hartner

September 6, 2020, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
12-year-old Shayla Martinez was last seen on Sept. 5, 2020, in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are turning to the community for help finding a missing girl.

Police said 12-year-old Shayla Rochelle Ponce Martinez has been missing since Saturday afternoon. She was last seen in the park between 14th Avenue and Langley Way in Hyattsville.

Martinez is 5’3″, Hispanic and around 115lbs, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone who may have information about Martinez’s whereabouts are being asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division, Northern Division at (301)-699-2601.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up