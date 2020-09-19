RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Boy fighting deadly brain disease made honorary Prince George’s County police officer

Dick Uliano

September 19, 2020, 7:11 PM

Saturday’s car procession outside FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, was meant to commemorate a historic anniversary, but one young attendee’s terminal illness made the event all the more special.

The pandemic-safe car procession had originally been planned to mark the 100th anniversary of the Negro National League’s founding. But then Prince George’s County police learned that Kristopher Quander was in the crowd.

“He’s 4 year’s old and he’s suffering from a brain disease,” said Corporal Nicholas Clayton. “He’s terminally ill.”

Police decided to do what they could to make the day even more meaningful for Quander.

“We can only imagine how tough it is for the family,” Clayton said. “Once we learned of his illness and who he was and what he was battling and the challenges the family was facing, we knew it would be important to make this a memorable moment for Kristopher.”

Clayton said the boy was made an honorary police officer at the ceremony, and police strived to offer support to the boy and his family.

“Yes we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues Legends Hall of Fame, but Kristopher made this a bigger cause and his family is super-appreciative,” Clayton said.

“Kristopher’s got a smile on his face and that’s all we want to see.”

