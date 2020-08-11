CORONAVIRUS NEWS: World tops 20M virus cases | Big 10 pulls plug on fall football | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Truck hauling batteries overturns on Beltway in Maryland

Dave Dildine | @DildineWTOP

August 11, 2020, 11:00 PM

A major truck crash snarled traffic on the Capital Beltway in Greenbelt, Maryland, late Tuesday afternoon, forcing authorities to close the Outer Loop for more than an hour.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop near Kenilworth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. A tractor-trailer hauling car batteries overturned under Kenilworth Avenue.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said “crews worked to remediate environmental impact from oil spill” in a tweet.

Maryland State Police said two other passenger vehicles, a BMW and a Volvo, were also involved.

The trailer landed on its side and stretched across all four travel lanes. Authorities diverted traffic at Exit 23.

A Prince George’s County hazardous materials team and the Maryland Department of the Environment was called to the scene because of a fluid spill near a storm drain.

As of 11 p.m., additional equipment was on the scene, and the two left lanes are now open with a brief but abrupt delay, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

