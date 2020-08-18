CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Md. father accused in 6-year-old’s death; mother charged with neglect

Jack Pointer

August 18, 2020, 6:55 PM

A Suitland, Maryland, man has been charged in the death of his 6-year-old daughter three months ago.

Prince George’s County police said 40-year-old Immanuel Humes is accused of common law murder and child abuse resulting in death.

First responders were called to their home May 10 when the girl, Abigail Humes, was non-responsive. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward at a D.C. hospital. A preliminary autopsy showed signs of trauma, and Humes was later charged with first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse June 17.

Those charges were amended after the D.C. medical examiner determined last week that complications from blunt-force trauma caused the death — which was ruled a homicide.

Abigail Humes’ mother, 34-year-old Jasmin Stevenson, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of neglect.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.

