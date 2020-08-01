‘Chippy’ the puppy rescued from well, firefighter injured in Prince George’s County

A puppy was rescued and a firefighter was injured after the animal was stuck in a well in Prince George's County.

On Saturday, the Prince George’s County Fire Department was alerted to the 7400 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights, Maryland, for a dog stuck in the bottom of a 25-foot deep well, according to posts on Twitter from the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

After attempts to pull the dog out, the fire technical rescue crew lowered one firefighter with supplied air down into the space. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with a minor injury after the rescue, according to the fie department.

The fire department posted that they are “proud to report, we have a happy ending.”

Chippy is now safe with his family, according to the fire department.