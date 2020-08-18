Capitol Heights man charged with murder in fatal shooting

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man was charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said.

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man was charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said.

Kenneth Duane Sedgwick, 50, faces first- and second-degree murder and related assault charges in the shooting death of Kim Gooden, 51, also of Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said they responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue on Aug. 14 around 11:45 a.m. to perform a welfare check. There, they found Gooden inside her home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but in a release, police said the two were “in an on-going relationship.”

Police believe Sedgwick shot Gooden in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 and fled.

Sedgwick is in custody in D.C. and awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.