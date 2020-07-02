CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
2 dead in Prince George’s Co. crash

Valerie Bonk

July 25, 2020, 6:04 PM

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, according to Maryland State Police.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on northbound Crain Highway at Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro.

Responding troopers and county fire and rescue personnel found four people inside one of the vehicles. Two people were pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver and apparent sole occupant of the second vehicle were not injured, police said.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Crain Highway were been closed in the area of the intersection of Croom Station Road.

See a map of the crash location below:

