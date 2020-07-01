1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. July Fourth shooting

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and three others injured Saturday.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and three others injured Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 4600 block of Dallas Place in Marlow Heights.

Police arrived about 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

John Dennis Watts V, 24, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Three other people were also shot during the incident, police said, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t believe the crime was a random act. They are still searching for a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call 301-516-2512.

Below is a map where the incident occurred.