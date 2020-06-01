Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man killed in deadly…

Man killed in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Abigail Constantino

June 1, 2020, 5:07 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal shooting of a Lanham man on Sunday.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of Carters Lane in Riverdale. Police arrived at the location and found Keith Donnell Jenkins, 49, outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting was not random, and they are looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting. They have not released a motive.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at (301) 516-2512.

Below is the area where the victim was found.

