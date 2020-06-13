Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Chicken restaurant near Capital…

Chicken restaurant near Capital Beltway in Lanham, Md., suffers fire

Dan Friedell

June 13, 2020, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A fire broke out a Peru’s Chicken in Lanham, Maryland late on Saturday morning. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

A chicken restaurant at 9001 Annapolis Rd. in Lanham, Maryland, suffered a significant fire late Saturday morning that closed the road in both directions for a short time.

Peru’s Chicken is located just east of the interchange with the Capital Beltway.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS received a 9-1-1 call just before 11 a.m. saying that smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the free-standing building.

Even though there were people inside the restaurant when the fire began, no injuries were reported, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Marino said.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene, and when firefighters could not extinguish the blaze from the inside, trucks put out the fire by hosing down the building from above the roof. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Video provided by the county fire department showed the building’s roof caved in due to fire and water damage.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up