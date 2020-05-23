Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's County teenager…

Prince George’s County teenager honored with award normally given to first responders

Matt Small

May 23, 2020, 2:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A high school student in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been recognized with an award that is usually reserved for career and volunteer first responders.

Samarie Brackett received an emergency services award for her efforts that helped save of an employee at the driving school she was attending.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green presented Brackett with the award during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, May 13.

The 16-year-old was recognized for beginning CPR on an unconscious person at the driving school on Feb. 10.

The employee began breathing again, only to later stop breathing. Fighting exhaustion, Brackett continued CPR until first responders arrived.

The rising junior, who attends Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, is enrolled in the Fire Science Cadet Program, which is a joint venture between the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and the Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“This honor reflects well on her, the High School Fire Science Cadet Program and exemplifies the excellent caliber of service the Fire/EMS Department strives to provide in every circumstance,” Green said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up