Prince George’s County teenager honored with award normally given to first responders

Samarie Brackett, a high school student in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been recognized with an award that is usually reserved for career and volunteer first responders.

A high school student in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been recognized with an award that is usually reserved for career and volunteer first responders.

Emergency Services Award…a rare honor for a high school student. As the nation celebrates #EMSWeek2020 and #EMSRecognitionDay today, we at #PGFD would like to look to our future and salute a young lifesaver. Congratulations to Fire Cadet Samarie Brackett! @PGFDFireChief pic.twitter.com/Qz1mK2Rr3W — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) May 22, 2020

Samarie Brackett received an emergency services award for her efforts that helped save of an employee at the driving school she was attending.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green presented Brackett with the award during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, May 13.

The 16-year-old was recognized for beginning CPR on an unconscious person at the driving school on Feb. 10.

The employee began breathing again, only to later stop breathing. Fighting exhaustion, Brackett continued CPR until first responders arrived.

The rising junior, who attends Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, is enrolled in the Fire Science Cadet Program, which is a joint venture between the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and the Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“This honor reflects well on her, the High School Fire Science Cadet Program and exemplifies the excellent caliber of service the Fire/EMS Department strives to provide in every circumstance,” Green said.