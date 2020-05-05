Maryland State Police investigating 2 separate fatal hit-and-run crashes

Maryland State Police are looking for information on two separate deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened in Prince George's County earlier this year.

Maryland State Police are looking for information on two separate deadly hit-and-run crashes that happened in Prince George’s County earlier this year.

One happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 1. Earl Rogers, 74, of Largo, was struck by at least one, possibly two vehicles, on southbound Maryland Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville, 911 callers reported.

Anyone who may have seen what happened should call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

The second hit-and-run happened Feb. 29 between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. State police said Henry Washington, 60, of D.C., was struck along the Inner Loop, near the ramp to northbound Interstate 95 in College Park.

State police believe the driver who struck Washington was in a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima. The vehicle may have extensive damage on the bumper, hood, headlight fender and mirror on the passenger side.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, should call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.

Motorcyclist killed in Prince George’s Co.

In another separate, unrelated crash, Prince George’s County police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash earlier this week in Capitol Heights.

Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, police said Keith Baham, 46, of D.C., was on a motorcycle heading eastbound on Central Avenue, when he was struck by a driver that pulled onto the avenue from Davey Street.

Baham died several hours later at a hospital. The driver of the car and a passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information on what happened in this crash should call the department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.