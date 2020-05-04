Man dead, suspect in custody after fight near Glenn Dale

A man is dead after a fight in a residential neighborhood in the Glenn Dale area on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Westport Drive in the Glenn Dale area, near the intersection with Atwell Avenue, for a fight. They found a man suffering from an injury to his midsection.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died of his injuries. The victim’s name had not been made public as of Monday morning.

A suspect is in custody, the Prince George’s County Police Department said on Twitter. There were no further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS. Detectives are working to establish any additional suspects and a motive.

Below is the area of the incident: