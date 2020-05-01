Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Body found at scene…

Body found at scene of Prince George’s County fire

Mila Jasper

May 1, 2020, 12:57 PM

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

Crews discovered a body at the scene of a fire Thursday morning in the parking garage across from Iverson Mall, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Firefighters found the man’s body while conducting a search of the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which burned in a storage space under the first-floor ramp of the garage.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, fire officials said in a release Friday. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire as well.

The property damage from the fire is estimated at $1,000, fire officials said.

Below is a map of the area where the fire happened and the body was found.

