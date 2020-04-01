1 killed, several hurt in Prince George’s County crash

One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a six car pileup in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday.

It happened just before 9:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, after Maryland Route 202 in Hyattsville.

A pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, and the three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The U.S. Park Police is currently investigating the crash, and southbound lanes were closed, with traffic being diverted to Maryland 202.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

