Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed, several hurt…

1 killed, several hurt in Prince George’s County crash

Abigail Constantino

April 21, 2020, 12:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person was killed and three others are in the hospital after a six car pileup in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday.

crash scene
Police are investigating a multivehicle crash that killed one person on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

It happened just before 9:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, after Maryland Route 202 in Hyattsville.

A pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, and the three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The U.S. Park Police is currently investigating the crash, and southbound lanes were closed, with traffic being diverted to Maryland 202.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

WTOP’s Adisa Hargett-Robinson contributed to this report.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up