Prince George’s County police looking for man who slipped out of handcuffs, stole SUV

A man, who was arrested for being in possession of a stolen car, was able to get out of his handcuffs and evade police in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police are looking for 19-year-old Shawn Addison, of D.C.

On Friday, around 1:45 p.m., Addison got out of his handcuffs while in custody at the Criminal Investigation Division.

He jumped into an unoccupied but running gray Toyota RAV4 that was in a nearby neighborhood.

Police pursued him but lost sight of him on Southern Avenue.

They do not believe that he is armed at this time. However, they are asking the public not to approach him if they see him and call 911.

