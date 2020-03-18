One man is dead and four police officers were injured in Prince George's County, Maryland, when a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs struck them at the scene of a prior crash on Monday evening.

One man is dead and four police officers were injured in Prince George’s County, Maryland, when a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs struck them at the scene of a prior crash on Monday evening.

Maryland State Police trooper Brandon White and three Prince George’s County police officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles along southbound Md. Route 202 near Campus Way South in Largo around 10 p.m. Monday.

Trooper White was seated in his patrol vehicle about to begin a sobriety test on one of the drivers involved, identified as 60-year-old Marc Alexander of Upper Marlboro, when a southbound 2004 Pontiac Gran Prix struck the rear of his car.

The force of the crash flung Trooper White’s car forward toward the other three officers on the scene, sideswiping one of the vehicles involved in the original crash before striking Alexander.

Prince George’s County first responders and additional law enforcement responded and transported all five of the injured to the hospital, where Alexander later died of his wounds.

Investigators found marijuana inside the striking vehicle and are considering the possibility its driver may have been impaired.

Below is the area of the crash.

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.