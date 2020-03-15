Prince George’s Co. closes county buildings; offers meal deliveries for seniors during pandemic

Prince George's County, Maryland, is closing county government buildings to the public starting March 16, as it responds to the spreading coronavirus.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, is closing county government buildings to the public starting March 16 as it responds to the spreading coronavirus.

Many of the region’s businesses, schools and events have seen closures or cancellations in efforts to prevent the virus from spreading.

“In our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are making some prudent decisions regarding government operations and offices to protect Prince Georgians,” county executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a news release Saturday.

“These upcoming changes to government operations will ensure our county government continues to function and provide the critical programs and services that many of our most vulnerable residents rely on.”

Alsobrooks is overseeing a coordinated effort among county agencies, as well as Prince George’s County Public Schools, the M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation and the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System, to help flatten the infection curve of COVID-19.

In addition, the Prince George’s County Department of Family Services will collaborate with the Department of Public Works and Transportation to provide meal deliveries for seniors receiving meals at the Department of Family Services Senior Nutrition Program.

The Department of Family Services will arrange for seven frozen meal packs to be delivered by public works personnel to seniors’ residences between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Seniors participating in the program must be present to receive the meals, as drivers won’t leave meals unless someone is home to receive them. The service will launch Monday, March 16.

A full list of Prince George’s County government closures and cancellations is listed below.

Prince George’s County Public Schools : All PGCPS will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27.

: All PGCPS will be closed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27. The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation : All facilities will be closed, with limited park maintenance operations. Cancellation to all programs and events will be effective Monday, March 16.

: All facilities will be closed, with limited park maintenance operations. Cancellation to all programs and events will be effective Monday, March 16. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System: All libraries will be closed until further notice beginning Monday, March 16. Programs, outreach events, meeting room activities, and passport services will be suspended indefinitely.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.