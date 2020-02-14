Prince George’s County man sentenced to more than 7 years for bribery, fraud

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man, who was a State Department contract officer, was sentenced to several years in prison for his role in a bribery and procurement fraud scheme.

Zaldy N. Sabino, 60, of Fort Washington, was sentenced to 87 months on Friday for conspiracy, bribery, wire fraud and making false statements. He was convicted last October.

Three years of supervised release will follow his prison time, and he must pay a $25,000 fine.

Between November 2012 and early 2017, Sabino and the owner of a Turkish construction firm engaged in fraud, in which Sabino received at least $521,000 in bribes while supervising multimillion dollar contracts awarded to the construction company.

Sabino hid his unlawful relationship and made false statements on financial disclosure forms during a background investigation, a Justice Department news release said.

His indictment in April said Sabino worked at a contracting office in Arlington, Virginia, and oversaw multiple contracts awarded to the Turkish firm, including a $142 million deal for a power plant at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, The Associated Press reported.

