Police responding to crash find man fatally shot in Prince George’s County

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, responding to a crash found a man outside the car with a gunshot wound.

It happened on Thursday around 3 p.m. Police found 44-year-old Brian Keith Woods, of Silver Spring, with a gunshot wound outside a car on the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue in Chillum near the Takoma Park border.

Police said Woods was driving the car that had crashed into a second, parked vehicle at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigation found that Woods was not shot at the scene of the crash.

Prince George’s County police are still developing a suspect and a motive, and they urge anyone with information to call 301-772-4925.

Below is the area where Woods was found.

