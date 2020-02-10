Driver wanted in fatal Prince George’s County hit-and-run

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for the driver linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Annapolis Road, not far from Capital Plaza, last week.

Cornelious Weeks Jr., 92, of Upper Marlboro, was killed in the hit-and-run. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 6900 block of Annapolis Road, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Weeks was in the roadway when a driver traveling eastbound on Annapolis Road struck him. Police said Weeks did not appear to be in a crosswalk. The driver took off; Weeks was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police are still working to give more details about the striking vehicle. Currently, they believe the vehicle might be red.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or submit the tip online.

Below is a map of the area where police said the crash happened.

