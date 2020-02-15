1 dead in Prince George’s Co. after car crashes into tree

One person is dead after they crashed into a tree in Accokeek, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the single car crash happened around 5 a.m. on Md. Route 210/Indian Head Highway near Pine Lane. The car struck the tree and caught on fire.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports southbound lanes of Md. 210 reopened around 11 a.m. following an extended closure for a crash reconstruction.

Below is a map of the area:

