Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead in Prince…

1 dead in Prince George’s Co. after car crashes into tree

Brett Snyder | @brettsnyderWTOP

February 15, 2020, 11:10 AM

One person is dead after they crashed into a tree in Accokeek, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the single car crash happened around 5 a.m. on Md. Route 210/Indian Head Highway near Pine Lane. The car struck the tree and caught on fire.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports southbound lanes of Md. 210 reopened around 11 a.m. following an extended closure for a crash reconstruction.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Washington, DC Traffic
acokeek Brett Snyder indian head highway

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up