1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Cheverly, Maryland, caused major delays for hours, according to the U.S. Park Police.

All lanes on southbound BW Parkway reopened at around 10 a.m., about five hours after the incident first happened. Traffic had been diverted to Maryland Route 202, according to WTOP Traffic.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police responding to a call about a crash in the southbound lanes of BW Parkway arrived to find several vehicles and a man in the middle of the road, according to Lt. Simeon Klebaner, shift commander with the U.S. Park Police.

Klebaner said a man believed to be a pedestrian was found dead on the scene. He said it is unknown why the man was on the road.

All vehicles involved in the crash remained on the scene, Klebaner told WTOP. He added that the circumstances surround the incident are still under investigation and that police are asking those that were in the area when the incident happened and may have tips or photos of the scene, to text the tip line at 202-610-8737.

Delays and closures are likely through the morning rush hour Monday.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report from Cheverly, Maryland.

