Woman killed in Hyattsville home after shots fired from outside

A woman was killed inside her home after a shooting late Wednesday night in Hyattsville, Maryland.

A woman was killed inside her home after a shooting late Wednesday night in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Shots were fired from the outside into the home on the 7400 block of Varnum Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said.

Inside her home, 56-year-old Filomena Vazquez was found with several gunshot wounds. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet know the motive behind the shooting, and they are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information should call police at (301) 772-4925 and refer to case 20-0000182.

Below is a map of the area where the deadly shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.