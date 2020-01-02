Woman found dead at Landover Hills home in apparent homicide

Officers are investigating an apparent homicide in Landover Hills, Maryland, after a woman was found dead in a local home Wednesday night, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers are investigating an apparent homicide in Landover Hills, Maryland, after a woman was found dead in a home Wednesday night, according to Prince George’s County police.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Varnum Street near 74th Avenue. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who had been shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives were on the scene working to establish any suspect and the motive in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

