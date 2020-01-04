Police search for person who lured, ran over seagulls in Laurel

Police in Laurel, Maryland, are looking for a suspect they say baited seagulls in order to run them over.

Officers with the Laurel Police Department are looking for a suspect they say baited seagulls in order to run them over.

Laurel police responded to the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Fort Meade Road shortly before 11 a.m., for reports of animal cruelty. Responders spotted several dead seagulls close together.

After investigating, police said someone purchased popped popcorn from a nearby Dollar Tree and emptied it in the parking lot, intentionally luring the gulls. The suspect then ran over the seagulls with their vehicle, killing at least 10 of the birds.

Police believe the incident happened between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police at LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

