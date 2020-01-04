Police search for armed robbers after chase from Capitol Heights to DC

Police were searching for five people following an armed robbery in Capitol Heights, Maryland and shots fired in the District early Saturday afternoon. One suspect had been arrested and four remained at large as of 4 p.m.

Police were searching for five people following an armed robbery in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and shots fired in the District early Saturday afternoon. One suspect had been arrested and four remained at large as of 4 p.m.

Police responded to an armed robbery at Shady Glen Court and Shady Glen Drive in Capitol Heights at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to Corporal Kindle Johnson, spokeswoman for Prince George’s County police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspects in a vehicle and began chasing them. The pursuit lasted more than 10 miles into the District of Columbia, where the suspects bailed out of their getaway vehicle at East Capitol and 53rd Streets NE.

During the foot pursuit, officers reported hearing gunshots. No one was injured. Officers did not discharge their duty weapons. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 4, 2020

Police reported that the suspects fired their weapons at that time and no officers were injured. Both D.C. and Prince George’s County police were working the case and officers arrested one of the suspects and recovered one firearm. No descriptions for the other suspects were available from police at press time.

Police said the suspects are believed to be linked to two other armed robberies that occurred in Prince George’s County Friday night.

Below is the area of the reported armed robbery.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.