Maryland man’s killer sentenced 15 years later

His death went unsolved for more than a decade, and 15 years after the fatal stabbing of a Laurel, Maryland man, his killer is going to prison.

His death went unsolved for more than a decade, and 15 years after the fatal stabbing of a Laurel, Maryland, man, his killer is going to prison.

Michael Andre Duvall, 61, of D.C. was sentenced Friday to the maximum time of 30 years for the murder of Brian Moses.

On Sept. 15, 2005, Moses was found semiconscious in a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle wreck on West Street near Laurel City Hall. Police said the 20-year-old had been stabbed in the chest.

He died weeks later on Oct. 9, 2005 at the hospital. At the time of Moses’ death, police didn’t have enough evidence to charge anyone.

That didn’t stop Moses’ mother, Shirley Bell, from keeping her son’s name alive through community events.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy thanked Moses’ family, particularly Bell, “who turned her pain into action by creating the Laurel City Crime Solvers to assist other families who are facing similar circumstances,” Braveboy said in a statement.

“My last words to Brian before Brian closed his eyes was, ‘Brian I’m going to find out who did this to you and bring them to justice,’” Bell said five years ago.

The cold case was reopened in 2016 and assigned to Laurel police detective Adam Cheek.

A tip from a key witness led them to Duvall, who was arrested in January 2017 at a D.C. halfway house and extradited to Prince George’s County.

Prosecutors said Duvall killed Moses for selling him fake drugs. Duvall was found guilty on Oct. 24, 2019.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.