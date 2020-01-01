Man killed after crashing into tractor-trailer in Prince George’s County

A man was killed late Thursday night after state police said he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 301 in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man was killed late Thursday night after state police said he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 301 in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police have tentatively identified the man as 21-year-old Jose Daniel Aguilar Echeverria, of Waldorf, Maryland.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, state police said troopers responded to northbound Route 301, north of Cedarville Road, for the report of a crash. When they arrived, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS were already on the scene extinguishing a fire at the crash site.

Investigators believe Echeverria, who was the driver and the only person inside of a Dodge Charger, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer carrying wood chips. His car then caught fire.

Echeverria died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash, state police said.

State police are still investigating why Echeverria crashed into the tractor-trailer. His body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The northbound lanes of Route 301 in the area were closed for several hours, state police said. They reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Friday.

Anyone who has more information about the crash can call the Forestville Barrack at (301) 568-8101.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.