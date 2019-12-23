Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman dead, man injured…

Woman dead, man injured in Laurel crash; alcohol suspected

Marcus Lustig

December 23, 2019, 5:37 AM

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after he lost control of his car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Sunday in Maryland.

The crash took place south of Laurel between Powder Mill Road and Md. Route 197 around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

U.S. Park Police said the car exited the BW Parkway and crashed into a tree in the woods to the side of the road.

Photos from the scene showed the car wrapped partially around the tree and totally destroyed.

Police suspect that alcohol played a role in the crash.

A woman who was riding in the passenger seat was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man driving the car was extricated from the mangled vehicle and flown by rescue helicopter to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

