Prince George’s County police officer indicted on charges of indecent exposure, assault

A suspended Prince George's County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted on charges including indecent exposure and second-degree assault.

A grand jury indicted Sharrod Wiggins on Tuesday for events that happened while he was off-duty in Hyattsville last April, according to a Prince George’s County police news release.

Wiggins was suspended by Prince George’s County police when Hyattsville police began a criminal investigation against him.

Prince George’s County police launched an administrative investigation of Wiggins, who joined the department in 2012 and is assigned to the Bureau of Investigation.

