Lyft will give low-cost rides from ‘food deserts’ in Prince George’s Co. to grocery stores

Some residents in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who live too far from a full-service grocery store could get a ride, courtesy of Lyft.

The ride-hailing service has partnered with the Capital Area Food Bank to launch what it calls the “Grocery Access Program.” It aims to help those living in “food deserts” — a term for areas that lack a full-service grocery store.

Too often, it means diets without affordable, healthy food, said Radha Muthiah, the food bank’s president and CEO. “A quick trip to the grocery store is something that many of us take for granted, but that kind of easy access isn’t an option for thousands of our neighbors,” she said.

Up to 100 eligible families will receive flat-fare rides of $2.50 to and from one of three grocery stores:

Aldi — 6301 Marlboro Pike in District Heights.

Giant Food — 5500 Silver Hill Road in District Heights.

Safeway — 7595 Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.

Riders simply have to begin or end their shared ride at a participating grocery location.

The program’s first phase will help up to 100 families through June. The program was originally piloted in D.C., and a similar program is being launched in south and west Baltimore.

