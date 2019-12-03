Off-duty Prince George’s County police officer suspended following arrest in DC

Robert Grimes was off-duty when Gallaudet University campus police said they found him in a campus building, bloody and shirtless, with injuries to his hands, right shoulder and stomach.

An off-duty Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been suspended after his arrest in D.C. on charges of misdemeanor burglary and destruction of property.

Robert Grimes, 28, of Northeast D.C., is a three-year veteran of Prince George’s County police. He was off-duty in the early morning hours of Nov. 24 when Gallaudet University campus police said they found him in a campus building, bloody and shirtless, with injuries to his hands, right shoulder and stomach.

Officers said Grimes was highly intoxicated and told campus police that he did not know what happened or how he got there.

Court charging documents said that Grimes entered the campus building by breaking a first-floor window and police found a bloody shirt in a second-floor bathroom.

Grimes is accused of destroying property including a plastic globe, flags, a door and two windows.

At his Tuesday arraignment at D.C. Superior Court, Grimes entered a not guilty plea and was released from custody.

He is due back in court on Dec. 30.

Prince George’s County police launched an internal affairs investigation of the incident.

