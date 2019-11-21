A woman was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon after she was impaled on top of a fence in Suitland, Maryland, authorities said.

A woman was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon after she was impaled on top of a fence in Suitland, Maryland, authorities said.

Mike Yourishin, a spokesman with the Prince George’s County Fire Department, told WTOP the woman was impaled through the thigh, and that it appeared she was trying to climb over the fence when she was impaled on one of the rods.

The fence is at an apartment complex at Claire Drive and Covington Street, near the Suitland Metro station.

Firefighters worked to extract woman from the top of the fence, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said.

The department tweeted about the rescue effort at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Yourishin told WTOP the rescue was thanks to “great team effort” by police officers and firefighters, who worked together to keep weight off the woman’s injured thigh as firefighters cut through the fence to free the woman.

“The danger there was cutting an artery or a vein,” he said. “Thankfully, that didn’t happen … This was a great team effort to save this woman’s life.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.