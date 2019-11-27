Cyclist dies several days after colliding with a vehicle in Prince George’s County

Preliminary investigation found that the victim did not stop at a red light at the intersection, when he collided with the driver's side of the vehicle.

A cyclist has died several days after colliding with a vehicle at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, intersection.

The crash happened on Friday around 11:45 p.m. in Hyattsville.

Police said that 47-year-old Luciano Crespo Rodriguez, of Bladensburg, was riding a bike southbound on Hamilton Street approaching Queens Chapel Road, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigation found that Crespo Rodriguez did not stop at a red light at the intersection, when he collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle that was going through the intersection on Queens Chapel Road.

He was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, and died several days later. The driver was not hurt and remained on the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Prince George’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

