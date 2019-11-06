6 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Capitol Heights

Six children and two adults are in the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in a Capitol Heights home.

Six children and two adults are in the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in a Capitol Heights, Maryland, home.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department received a call from a home in the 4900 block of Fable Street at 2:19 a.m.

When firefighters got on the scene, they found a generator running.

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening. Another adult was in the home but declined to go to the hospital.

In a second carbon monoxide event, an elderly Montgomery Countywoman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after 5 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.